Thomas James (Tom) Bateman Iii
Thomas James (Tom) Bateman III

Melbourne, FL - Thomas James (Tom) Bateman III, 58, of Melbourne, Florida, has gone to have lunch, laughs, and libations with his Lord and Savior. After a prolonged illness, Thomas passed away on May 19, 2020, holding hands with family.

Born in Dover, New Jersey, Thomas was raised in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and went to Monmouth Regional High School as a proud member of the class of 1979. As a gifted performer, he was voted Best Actor of his class and performed in several productions in high school and in community theater. A true people person, Thomas spent his life working in restaurant and hospitality. After holding jobs in every aspect of the business across various regions of the United States, Thomas was a master of his trade. With a muscular handshake, a wide toothy smile, and a large voice as gravelly as any backcountry road, Thomas loved what he did, the friends he made, and the clientele he served. Rosie O'Grady's in Shrewsbury, New Jersey; The Dam Site, The Tinton Falls Inn, and Gertrude Brown's in Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Barnacle Bills in Scottsdale, Arizona; the NASCAR Café in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Meg O' Malleys and Long Doggers in Melbourne and Satellite Beach, Florida; are just some of the places he worked. He will be missed by many.

Thomas is survived by his son Christian John Bateman of Texas, parents Thomas and Jean Bateman of Red Bank, New Jersey; his sister Christine Henkel (Scott) of Wisconsin; his brother John Bateman (Stefanie) of Texas; eight nephews and nieces, and many friends and supporters.

The family, in this time of the coronavirus, asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, friends patronize their favorite restaurants, either as dine-in or take-out, and tip your servers well.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
