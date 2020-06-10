Thomas James Stromberg



Belford - Thomas James Stromberg, 64, of Belford, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center.



Tommy was a loving father, brother, and uncle who could always make his friends and family laugh. He loved Queen, the Beatles, and Spider-Man and always looked forward to the Yankee's opening day.



He is survived by his loving daughters Erica Davicsin and her husband Greg and Caitlin Patterson and her husband Austin, their mother Kathy; as well as his twin sister Terry and his siblings Pat, Eric, Bobbie, Ray, Mike, Cathy, Jackie, Debbie, Jimmy, Donna, and Danny and their families.



Tommy is predeceased by his parents Eric and Kay and his brother Kenny.



Memorial services will be announced at a later date.









