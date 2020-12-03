Thomas Jappe
Sea Girt - Tom Jappe, 79, died on December 3rd with his wife, Kathleen, at his side after a four-year battle with cancer. Tom was born in Queens, New York to Frank and Matilda Jappe. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and joined the New York City Police Department in 1963, retiring in 1980 with the rank of lieutenant.
He met the love of his life, Kathleen Quinn, in December 1973. Thirteen months later they married and settled in Bayside, New York. Two weeks after their marriage Tom began his studies at Queens College, pursuing an accounting degree, which he received with honors in 1981. In 1986 he received a master's degree in Computer Science. After receiving his CPA license, he worked at a Queens accounting firm.
In 1994 Tom and Kathleen retired to the Jersey Shore and settled in Sea Girt. Tom continued his accounting career at Amper, Politziner & Mattia LLP (EisnerAmper) and retired as a Senior Tax Manager in 2013.
Tom was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years. He was also an active member of the Manasquan Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, deacon, head usher and Financial Secretary. He was member of the Men's Choir and one of his greatest joys was singing with his "buds".
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend, Kathleen and his in laws, James Quinn (Agnes) and Terrence Quinn (Dolores). He was devoted to his nieces and nephew, Mari-Chris Quinn McGlinn (Mike), Katie Quinn Redmond (Michael), Caroline Quinn Roszkowski (Matt), Kelly Quinn and Justin Quinn (Megan). His devotion extended to his great nieces and nephews, Quinn and Bridget Redmond, Anne and Brendan McGlinn, Ellie and Jack Roszkowski and Molly Quinn.
He is also survived by his brother Warren and his niece Kerry Jappe and nephew Kevin Jappe.
Tom was a man of great humility, decency and integrity, a true gentleman.
Because of Covid 19, burial and services are private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Tom had a beautiful smile. In his memory, smile.