|
|
Thomas Joseph Buckalew
Beach Haven - Thomas Joseph Buckalew, 94, of Beach Haven NJ and Fort Myers Beach Florida, died on Good Friday April 19, 2019.
Born and raised in Bordentown, NJ, the son of Thomas Clarence and Rose (McLoughlin) Buckalew, Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Margaret "Muncie" (Sahol). He was a devoted father to daughters Muncie Buckalew of Medford NJ, Terry (Richard) Cain of Fort Myers Beach Florida, and son Tom (Sally) Buckalew of Medford Lakes NJ.
Thomas was a proud grandfather of Travis (Christina) Buckalew of Markleeville CA, Nina (Matthew) Macfadden of Wilmington DE, Jesse Buckalew of Denver CO, Gregory Cain of Fort Myers Beach FL, and Sandor (Amber) Cain of Fort Pierce FL. Thomas is survived by his sister, Mercedes Paton of Bordentown NJ, 4 great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
As a young man, Thomas sailed the seas in the Merchant Marines. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, playing chess, duck hunting, and volunteering for the Church.
Thomas and Margaret owned and operated Buckalew's Bar and Restaurant in Beach Haven from 1950 to 1995. Along with their beloved family, close friends and employees, they worked side-by-side through 4+ decades as tavern owners and curated a legacy of unforgettable LBI anecdotes, stories, and legends. Whether you knew him as Dad, GranPa, Uncle Tom, Buck, or Mr. B, there are numerous personal tributes that attest to Thomas's generosity of spirit, his sense of honesty, fairness and wisdom. As his grandson Sandor writes: "… he was the biggest inspiration in my life and quite possibly one of the most loving, compassionate men to ever walk this earth... A lot of us would not have the same life, work ethic and family values instilled within us if not for him. When he looks down, I hope we make him proud… I am so grateful Grandpa got to see me start my adult life and meet my daughter Sky as well as his other Grandchildren and Great Grand Daughters. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his family and friends enjoy life the way he did. His life is truly a life to be celebrated…"
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in Beach Haven at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Second St. and Atlantic Avenue, on Friday morning, June 21 at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow at Beach Haven Fire Hall, 100 South Bay Ave. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory would be appreciated for either of the following: St John of God Community Services 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville Grove, NJ 08093, Build Jake's Place (Inclusive Playgrounds) 5311 Magnolia Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08109.
The family invites others to upload photographs and personal memories to the following website: www.never-gone.com/Memorials/buckalew
Published in Beach Haven Times on May 2, 2019