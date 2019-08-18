Services
Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel
136 Morrison Ave
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609) 448-1801
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Gauthier

Thomas "Tom" Joseph Gauthier

Eatontown - Thomas "Tom" Joseph Gauthier, 58, of Eatontown, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown, NJ.

Born in Elmira, NY, Tom lived in Princeton and Cranbury with his parents. He then lived independently in Monmouth Junction for 14 years before moving to the Lenox Group Home in Long Branch in 2011 and most recently resided in Eatontown.

Predeceased by his parents, Robert V. and Elizabeth (Rachel) Gauthier; he is survived by his sister, Kathleen Gauthier Francica; his brother, Robert Gauthier, Jr.; and his beloved eight nieces and nephews, and one great niece.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ. An 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 251 Franklin Street, Hightstown, NJ.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, as Tom so loved little children, donations may be made in Tom's memory to by visiting In Memory Of via inmemof.org.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
