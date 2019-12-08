|
|
Thomas Joseph Gialanella
Lincroft - Thomas Joseph Gialanella, 75, of Lincroft passed away suddenly on Friday, December 6. Tommy was born in Newark and grew up in Lincroft. He graduated from Middletown North and attended Rutgers Agricultural extension. He was proud to serve his country in the US Coast Guard.
Tommy was a lover of nature. As a young man, he started Fairway Landscaping. This led to the creation of his nursery Gialanella Evergreens, located in Lincroft which specializes in mature trees and shrubs. He was very particular about the quality of his nursery stock and worked hard to build a successful business over 45 years. At Christmas time, the nursery became a winter wonderland filled with Christmas trees and poinsettias. He loved his fir trees and took great care in making sure they were of the highest quality; he took joy in supplying many local tree lots throughout New Jersey.
Tommy's love of nature led him to enjoy hunting and fishing for the big one. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching boxing and NASCAR. He was happiest when he was out on a boat in the Florida Keys or on a cruise ship and barking out orders around the nursery from his golf cart.
Tommy will be missed by the family that loves him. He was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Joseph and younger sister, Rosanne, who passed away only 3 weeks ago. Tommy is survived by his wife, Carol Arnavas Gialanella, a son, Matthew, his sisters, Mary Jane (Donald) McDermott of Little Silver; and Nancy Fyfe of Eatontown, many nieces and nephews, and his loyal nursery team that became family, Leo Tlacoxolal and Herman Tlacoxolal.
Visitation will be at John E. Day Funeral Home on December 10th from 4 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Catherine's Holmdel, NJ at 9:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue Ocean Grove, NJ (www.marysplacebythesea.org) or Say Yes to Hope (sayyestohope.org/) YES, 791 Arnold Paul, Canton Texas 75103.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019