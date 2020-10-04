Thomas Joseph Lavin
Spring Lake - Thomas Joseph Lavin, 81, of Spring Lake, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Mr. Lavin was born in Bronx, N.Y. on February 5, 1939, to Thomas and Jane (nee Curran) Lavin. He was educated at St. Jerome's Grammar School and Cardinal Hayes High School (Class of 1956). In 1959 he began his career with United States Trust Company of New York. While working full-time, he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree at St. John's University in 1962, by attending classes at night. From 1961-67, he also served in the Army National Guard, 7th New York Regiment. He was the first employee in Trust Company history to transfer from Operations to Investments, and ultimately retired as Senior Vice-President in 1997.
Mr. Lavin married Katherine Mary (nee Devlin) on January 20, 1962. The Lavins moved to Glen Rock in 1968 and resided there until moving to Spring Lake in 1997. In Glen Rock he served as Assistant Cubmaster of Pack 27 and received the BSA Order of the Arrow. He also coached at the Glen Rock Soccer Club and Glen Rock Little League. He was a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club and Belmar Fishing Club and was an avid fisherman and golfer.
Mr. Lavin was predeceased by his parents, as well as by his beloved wife Katherine in 2017, his sister Priscilla Heatherton, and a nephew, Robert Heatherton. He is survived by his sons and their wives, Thomas J. and Jamie Lavin, Woodland Hills, CA, and Martin J. and Nancy P. Lavin, Bedford, NH. He was the beloved grandfather of Timothy Putnam Lavin, Thomas Joseph Lavin and Matthew Putnam Lavin. He is also survived by his siblings, James Lavin and Barbara Tomany, and his nephews and nieces, Jeannie, Jimmy and Thomas Lavin, Karen, Jennifer, and Matthew Heatherton, and Patrick Tomany.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church, Spring Lake, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Catharine Cemetery. There is no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Lavin's memory may be made to Cardinal Hayes High School, 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx NY 10451. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.