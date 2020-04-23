Services
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Thomas Kenneth Bowlby


1959 - 2020
Thomas Kenneth Bowlby Obituary
Thomas Kenneth Bowlby

Freehold - Thomas Kenneth Bowlby passed away on Saturday, April 18th at CentraState Hospital, Freehold. Thomas the beloved son of the late Elizabeth & Albert Gill and Robert K. Bowlby was born on June 15, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ.

Thomas leaves behind his sister and brother in law, Elizabeth (Sissy) and Frank Fariello and his brother and sister in law Robert and Freda Bowlby. He was the much loved uncle to Frank, Stephen, Joanne and Robert and great uncle to Jack, Frank and Ireland. He also leaves behind his friends at Oriskany with special thanks to Lisa Truszkpwski.

Thomas touched the hearts of all those who met him. His smile and laughter will be remembered always. The things he treasured most in life were his family and friends, a good cup of coffee, two McDonald's cheeseburgers, Michael Jackson music, Santa Claus and the American Flag.

God Saw You

God saw you getting tired,

when a cure was not to be.

So He wrapped his arms around you,

and whispered, "Come to me".

You didn't deserve what you went through,

so He gave you rest.

God's garden must be beautiful,

He only takes the best.

Arrangements by Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Private interment St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

In remembrance of Tom's unconditional love "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle."

Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
