Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Thomas Kitzler


1923 - 2019
Whiting - Thomas J. Kitzler, 95, of Whiting and formerly of the Elizabeth and Union areas, passed away on Friday, June 28 at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center Brick. He was born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ and was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1941. He enlisted in the US Navy Pilot V5 Training Program and served honorably during World War II. After the war he took several college extension courses and that combined with his navy training led to his employment as a Power Engineer at Bayway Refineries in Linden for Esso, then other chemical plants in Union, Essex and Somerset Counties. Thomas was a lifelong communicant of the Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth until the fire in 1988 leading him to serve at St Elizabeth's Church. Thomas relocated to the Pines at Whiting in 1999. Thomas was a Licensed Amateur Radio Operator WB2UUK and a member of the Tri County Radio Association and the American Radio Relay League. He was always active in the Boy Scouts of America, having served as a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 26, Christ Episcopal Church, Elizabeth, NJ and as an adult Chairman of the Troop Committee in Troop 10 of Christ Church and later as Scoutmaster. He was a Member of the American Legion, Post 35 in Union, a member of the National Association of Power Engineers, and a tutor with the Literacy Volunteers of America. Committal is private and under the direction of the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home. Whiting. To leave a tribute in Thomas' name please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
