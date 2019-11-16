|
|
Thomas L. Loughrey
Chapel Hill, NC - Thomas L. Loughrey of Chapel Hill, NC, journeyed to Heaven on November 14, 2019.
Born July 17, 1940, to the late Thomas and Anna Loughrey (McGovern), he had a rich childhood playing sports, fishing, and boat racing. Tom graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Biology and an MBA from the Wharton Business School. As a Penn varsity lacrosse player, he was a 1961 and 1962 All-American, leading the team in goals scored for both seasons. He held the career record for total goals for over 10 years.
Tom spent his career in Marine Transportation, beginning at Bethlehem Steel, then opening his own tanker brokerage firm DeSalvo & Loughrey, and later serving as President and Chairman of Pilmsoll Oil & Associates.
Tom was a member and Commodore of The Shrewsbury Sailing and Yacht Club of Oceanport, NJ, and served as Commodore of The North Jersey Yacht Racing Association. He worked tirelessly to promote youth sailing for the member clubs.
He dearly loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, who filled his life with joy. His friendships were deep and long lasting.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane Sommers Loughrey, his three children, Thomas Lynn Loughrey, II, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Chapel Hill, NC; Kristin Loughrey McClure, and her husband, Scott, of Burlington, VT; Shaun Thomas Loughrey, and his wife, Aleksandra Bookman, of New York, NY; and his grandchildren, Phoebe Jean Loughrey, Thomas Lynn Loughrey, III, and Walter William Loughrey.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his half sister, Eleanor Dunsmore of Avon, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be sent to The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 4331 Main Street, Whitehall, PA, 18052. http://sothlc-egypt.org/wp/
The Loughrey family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019