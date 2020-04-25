|
|
Thomas M. Child Jr.
Avon-by-the-Sea - Thomas M. Child Jr. 74, of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Tom was born and raised in Avon-by-the-Sea, where he raised his family. He went to Asbury Park High School before attending Lafayette College and graduating from The Newark College of Engineering. He worked in the insurance industry his entire career, retiring as a Vice President at Aon Insurance.
Tom proudly served in the Avon Fire Department for 53 years, and was a Life Member, serving as both Chief and President. He was a dedicated 25 year Life Member of the Avon First Aid and Safety Squad.
Tom loved living in Avon-by-the-Sea. He had a passion for trains and really enjoyed the simple things in life, like watching a Yankee game, sitting on the porch and spending time with his family.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Thomas M., Sr. and Anne Child.
Surviving are his wife Joan (Murphy) Child, his six sons; William & Gail of Fair Haven, John & Tracy of Bradley Beach, Kevin & Megan of Summit, Thomas & Jennifer of Spring Lake Heights, James & Tracy of Avon, Ryan of Hoboken; his siblings Richard Child, Holly Hannum (Thomas), Wendy Stockdale (Daniel), Douglas Child (Carolyn), Barbara Pigman (Loren), and Kenneth Child (Barbara); his 16 grandchildren, who brought him so much pride and joy, Jack, Matthew, Ryan, Emily, Grace, Michael, Maris, Jeffrey, Keelin, Connor, Justin, Ava, Olivia, Maeve, Sadie, and Charles Child; and his many Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the medical staff at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for his excellent care and their warmth and kindness during this difficult time.
The family, in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the State of New Jersey, will have a celebration of Tom's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's memory to the Avon Fire Department, P.O. Box 202, Avon, NJ 07717 or the Avon First Aid and Safety Squad, P.O. Box 3, Avon, NJ 07717.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020