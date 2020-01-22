|
|
Thomas M. Giblin
Silver Ridge Park North, Berkeley Township - Thomas M. Giblin, 90 of the Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkeley Twsp. died on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Born in New York City, NY he lived in Queens before moving to Toms River in 1963 and then to Silver Ridge North 20 years ago. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army. Tom worked as a Pipefitter at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and then as a Supervisor at Ciba Geigy in Toms River. He was a member of the Silver Ridge Park North Men's Club and a parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Surviving is his loving wife Eleanor (Euler). Son Thomas of Keyport, NJ. Three daughters Marilyn Drozdowicz of Beachwood, NJ, Laura Giblin of Bayville, NJ and Kelli Dobilas of Toms River, NJ. 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Friday January 24, 2020 from 2 to 6pm at the Timothy E Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday 10:30am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twsp. with burial to follow at St Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. Donations may be made to Shiners Hospital at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020