O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas M. Surgent Sr. Obituary
Thomas M. Surgent Sr.

Manchester Twp. - Thomas M. Surgent Sr., 79, of Manchester passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019 surrounded by his adoring wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, extended family and friends at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Tom took his first and last breaths in the same hospital and filled every minute of the seventy nine years in between being the kind of person that made you proud to call him husband, father, grandfather, brother, son or friend.

He was an avid tennis player, loved horse racing and had a long tradition of a weekly poker game with his sons, grandchildren, and friends. Tom was predeceased by his son Michael at birth, his parents Henry L. Surgent, Sr and Mary McCarthy as well as his brother Henry (Hank) L. Surgent, Jr.

Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 57 years Patricia Palmer Surgent, his loving children and their spouses: Michelle Brennan and husband Daniel of Brick - Tim and wife Carole of Shark River Hills - Kyle and wife Karen of Wall - Brett and his fiance Stacie Franco of Toms River, his 4 brothers Dr. Richard Surgent, Robert Surgent, Jerry (Bronco) Surgent and Kenneth Surgent - his grandchildren Michael, Caitlin, Daniel, Conor, Keirsten, Dean, Brooke and a great granddaughter on the way.

Family, friends and others whose lives Tom has touched are invited to celebrate a life well lived on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 4:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy.35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Private cremation to follow.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019
