Thomas M. Taurosa
Toms River - Thomas M. Taurosa, 56, of Toms River, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He struggled to overcome many obstacles to become a successful local businessman as the owner of Cash for Cars in Toms River. He was always ready to help others overcome their struggles as well.
Born and raised in Newark, NJ, he moved to Toms River in 1976.
He was predeceased by his father, John Taurosa.
Thomas is survived by his daughter Vanessa Meyer of Seaside Park, NJ, his mother Maria Taurosa of Toms River, his three sisters, Carol Meyer and her husband Dave of Seaside Park, NJ, Valerie Taurosa of Toms River, NJ and Joni Fallo and her husband Rich of Palm City, Florida. Many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday 11am at St. Catharine of Siena RC Church of the Parish of St. Junipero Serra Parish, Seaside Park, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made for the care of Thomas' daughter Vanessa. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019