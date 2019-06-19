Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Thomas M. Teta Obituary
Thomas M. Teta

Whiting - Thomas M. Teta 77 of Whiting died Sunday, June 16, at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Saddle Brook before moving to Whiting 7 years ago. He was employed for 38 years at Ford Motor Company, Teterboro and a proud member of Local 2210 UAW. He was an avid bowler who also enjoyed playing Bocce. He is survived by his 3 children; his daughter Laureen & her Husband Howie Flecker III of Saddle Brook, his daughter Michele Dendrinos of Elmwood Park, his son Darren Teta of Milford, Pa., a brother, Al Teta of North Carolina, a sister, Jeannie Maiuro of Missouri, and 7 grandchildren, Chelsea, Alyssa, Darren Jr., Stephen, Howie IV, Jarred, and Hailee and his dear friend Ro Inserra. Visitation is Friday from 2-6 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester with a funeral service being offered at 5:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 2310 Rt 34, Suite 1D Manasquan NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
