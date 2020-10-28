Thomas Michael Leonard



Thomas Michael Leonard (Toms River, NJ) died on October 14, 2020.



Leonard was a graduate of Boston Latin School. He held a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. After serving in the US Army, Leonard attended graduate school at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX. He held a professorship at the University of Wyoming before moving to Toms River to raise a family and start a career as a technical writer and manager for AT&T in Middletown, NJ. He also served as a board member for the Visiting Home Care Services of Ocean County.



He is predeceased by his sister Barbara Libby (Dorchester, MA). He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Antoinette Leonard (Toms River); siblings, William Leonard (North Scituate, MA) and Alice Leonard- Lee (Dorchester, MA); his daughters Antoinette E. Leonard (Ocean Twp.), and Emily Schoenthaler and son-in-law Neil (of Broadlands, VA); son William Leonard and daughter-in-law Courtney (Brielle); and 4 doting grandchildren.



A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 11 am on November 14, 2020 at The Presbyterian Church of Toms River located at 1070 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store