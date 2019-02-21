|
Thomas Michael Saporito
Tinton Falls - Thomas Michael Saporito (93) of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, rejoined for all Eternity his beloved wife of 60 years Fran, on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his children peacefully in his home. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Rose (Noto) and Joseph Saporito. Tom changed the lives of those whom he touched as a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor.
As a veteran of "The Greatest Generation," Tom served our country during WWII in the Pacific, on the naval aircraft carrier USS Bennington. After managing the family business manufacturing ladies' coats, he then joined the New York City Police Department (with his claim to fame of delivering 4 babies while on the job) until his retirement in 1979, after which time he worked in executive security for M&T Bank.
Tom enjoyed and participated in many activities at Blessed Sacrament Church in Valley Stream, NY, St. Leo's Church in Red Bank, NJ, trips to Europe with Fran, and was a resident of the Seabrook community. He was an avid reader of books both historical and fictional, playing poker and pinochle, watching old (very old) movies, and telling hysterical jokes that always left people laughing.
Tom's greatest gift, however, is the one we will miss the most: his deepest love of his family and our wonderful traditions. From Christmas Eve "Happy Hour," to bringing us to see Yul Brenner's final performance in "The King and I" on Broadway, to Disney World, Nunley's Amusement Park, coaching little league sports, and magic tricks. Tom's love of his family, and their happiness, was his top priority.
There truly will never be another one like him, and those of us who were so very blessed to have had him in our lives have been changed for the better. He is survived by his children: Tom (Denise), Rosemary, and Steven (Jeanne); grandchildren: Jena (Brandon) Fisher, Anne (Dennis) Callan, Lauren (Kyle) Farley, Dana (Robert) Careless, Thomas W. Saporito, Meredith (Claude) Quartlbaum, Colleen Saporito; and, great-grandchildren: Audrey and Charlie Fisher, Will and Mae Callan, Averie, Brendan, and Nathan Careless, Graelyn and Everett Farley, and Eilish Quartlbaum.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22nd from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Rd, Fair Haven, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum, Holmdel, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or heart.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019