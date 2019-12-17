Services
Lakewood - Thomas Mosher, 77 of Lakewood passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, with his loving family by his side. Thomas was a music teacher and band director for Raritan High School for 33 years.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday December 20, 2019 from 3-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. A "Celebration of Life" service will begin at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation 7151 N. Main Street Suite 2 Clarkston, MI 48346 or by going online to www.amyloidosis.org. For complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
