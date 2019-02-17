Resources
Ocala, FL - Thomas Murtha was born and raised in New York City and later moved to Union Beach, New Jersey, where he and his wife Patricia raised three children. Tom passed away with peace in his heart after spending the day with his family on Saturday January 26th in Ocala, Florida.

Tom was a graduate of City University of New York and a Navy veteran. He was an active parishioner at Holy Family Church.

Family and friends will miss his kind, calm way and signature laugh. Tom is missed most by his beloved wife Patricia Murtha, sons Tom and Damon Murtha, daughter-in-law Nicole Urbont, granddaughter Alexie McKenna Murtha, daughter Tara Murtha and son-in-law Jesse Lundy.

If you are moved to do so, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Tom's honor in lieu of flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
