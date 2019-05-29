|
|
Thomas P. Monaghan
Manasquan - Thomas P. Monaghan, 87 of Manasquan passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his loving family by his side. Tom was born and raised in East Orange. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair and attended Seton Hall University for two years. After Seton Hall University, Tom entered the US Army where he served during the Korean War. Tom had a 31 year career working for the East Orange Fire Department retiring in the early 1990's as a captain. He was the manager of the Fireman's Home in Booton, NJ for 20 years. Tom also was the Delegate for the FMBA of East Orange Fire Department for many years. He was a member of FSOS, West Orange; a lifetime member of American Legion and VFW, East Orange and Manasquan seniors. Tom enjoyed his walk around the town of Manasquan, spending time with the "Over the Rail" gang and doing crossword puzzles. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packer fan.
Tom was predeceased by his parents Vincent and Anna Monaghan; his six brothers Vincent, Frank, Jack, Gene, Billy and Ed; his three sisters; Sr. Dorothy Monaghan, Ann Marie Martin and Mary Kennedy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years Lorraine (nee Wagner) Monaghan; his loving daughters Lorraine Henn and her husband Rick of Troy, OH and Linda Monaghan and Billy Beck of Manasquan. Tom is also survived by his two grandchildren Drew and Taylor Henn and a brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Carol Monaghan of Verona, NJ.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Friday May 31, 2019 at ST. Denis Church, Manasquan. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Jersey Fireman's Home 565 Lathrop Avenue Booton, NJ 07005. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019