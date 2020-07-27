1/1
Thomas P. Ruggiero
Thomas P. Ruggiero

Belmar - Thomas P. Ruggiero, 83, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2020. Thomas was born in Pittston, PA. He graduated from Wilkes College, received a Master's Degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange, and earned a Law Degree from Seton Hall School of Law in Newark, NJ. He spent his career employed as a principal in the Old Bridge, NJ schools for 35 years.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Peter Ruggiero and his sister Ann Ruggiero. He is survived by his brother Anthony of Hudson, FL, his brother's wife Kay, nephews and nieces, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. All services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
