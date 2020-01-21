|
Thomas P. Vitale
Manahawkin - Thomas Paul Vitale, 80, of Manahawkin passed away with his wife and daughter at his side on January 20, 2020 at Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin. Tom was born to Raphael and Mary Vitale on May 20, 1939 in Jersey City. He retired to Manahawkin in 2011. Tom served in the Marine Corp and the Reserves for 5 years. During the 40 years he resided in Secaucus, Toms worked for Grobet USA and Irvington Tobacco. He was a very active member at the Immaculate Conception Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, Head Usher and Past President of the Holy Name Society. He enjoyed partaking in the CCD Christmas parties, parish picnics and pasta nights.
Tom enjoyed in his spare time playing cards and bowling. He was also found listening and for that matter singing too Frank Sinatra. He was a huge fan who over the years collected memorabilia that he displayed in his house.
Mr. Vitale is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ellen T. Vitale, daughter Mary Elliott and her husband, James Sr., grandson James Jr., brother Vincent and his wife Carla along with two nephews, Jay and Vincent.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 pm and Friday from 10:15-10:45 am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ 08005. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday at 11:30 am at St. Mary of the Pines, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Vitale's memory may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020