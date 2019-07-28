Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anselm's Roman Catholic Church
1028 Wayside Road
Tinton Falls, NJ
Thomas P. York


1950 - 2019
Thomas P. York Obituary
Thomas P. York

Eatontown - Thomas P. York, 68, of Eatontown, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, while on vacation with his wife in Poland. Tom was born in Muskogee, OK on November 20, 1950, and grew up in Little Rock, AR.

Tom obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and obtained his graduate degrees in Theology. In 1982, Tom completed a degree from the Culinary Institute of America in NY and then began a diverse career that included multiple industries and disciplines. For the past decade, Tom has been with Rutgers Business School as an Assistant Professor. Tom was very passionate about teaching his students.

Tom was an active member of his church, loved to cook for friends and family, and took any opportunity to travel with his beloved wife.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Surviving are his wife, Gosia; three sons, Matthew (wife Megan), James (wife Maria), and Joseph (wife Bridget); seven grandchildren, Charlie, Patrick, Chelsea, Ashley, Zoe, Grover, and Dorothy; and his brother John (wife Denise).

Visitation will be held on Wed, July 31, 2019 from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9 pm at Fiore Funeral Home located at 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thur, August 1, 2019 at 11 am at Saint Anselm's Roman Catholic Church located at 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
