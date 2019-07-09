|
|
Thomas Patrick Cahillane
Spring Lake - Born August 31,1934. Passed away June 28, 2019. Husband to Ann (Regan) 60yrs. Loving father to Thomas (Lisa), James (Shelly) and Sean (Alissa) Cahillane. Grandfather to Dakota, Ellie Ann, Mary Rose, Mathew and Finn. Brother to James and Julia (deceased). A long time resident of Waccabuc N.Y. and Spring Lake N.J., Tom was a life long stock and bond trader (1959-2017), first on Wall St. then continuing as a highly active day trader. He was a generous and fun loving man who's passions in life included trading, reading his newspapers and fishing. Always thoughtful of those in need, his giving nature touched all. Tom was ever the consummate gentleman and will be deeply missed by everyone.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019