Thomas Patrick Keane
It is with great sadness that the family shares the passing of Thomas "Tom" Patrick Keane, who passed away on April 22, 2020. He was born in Bronx NY on April 5, 1937 to Mary (McCann) & James Keane. Before moving to Ocean County Tom & his wife lived in Colts Neck NJ for 22 yrs. where they raised their family. Tom was proud to serve in the US Navy aboard the USS Saratoga. Tom was a Port Authority Police Officer for 8 yrs. before changing to a successful career on Wall St. Tom retired from Prudential Securities, where he spent 22 yrs. working in Institutional Sales on the Over the Counter trading desk & becoming Vice President. Tom was very well respected for his integrity & kindness by his peers. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 yrs. Dorothy (Delaney) Keane; son Kevin & wife Gretchen, Red Bank; daughter Colleen & husband James Vogel, Lancaster PA; son Michael & wife Jennifer, Hazlet. Tom is also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren: Kyle Keane, Philadelphia PA; Heather Vogel, Cary NC; Tyler Vogel, Pittsburgh PA; John & Zachary Vogel, Lancaster PA; Mikey, Connor & Brayden Keane, Hazlet. We all are heartbroken for our loss & will always remember him for his warmth, kindness & gentle manner. Cremation was held privately & a memorial service & celebration of life will be held at a later date. For messages of condolence, please visit oceancountycremationservice.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.