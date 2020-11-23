Thomas Patrick McHugh
Oceanport - Thomas Patrick McHugh, age 83 of Oceanport, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Thomas was born in Bayonne and lived in Monmouth Beach prior to moving to Oceanport 37 years ago. He was a parishioner and usher at St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown.
He was predeceased by his first wife Maureen James McHugh, his brother Edward McHugh, his son Joseph Freda, and most recently, his second wife Rachel Striglia McHugh. Surviving are his two sons and their spouses, Thomas and Maria McHugh, James and Tammy McHugh, 4 daughters and their spouses Lisa and Michael Lapone, Mary and Robert Cosentino, Eileen McHugh, and Lucille and Vincent Lapone, and daughter in law Linda Freda. He is also survived by his 17 adoring grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters.
Thomas proudly served in the US Navy from 1955-1957. Soon after he went to work on the NYSE and retired from Neuberger and Berman in 1997 after 25 years of service. From 1968-1976 he coached the Monmouth Beach Royals, where he was not only a coach but a mentor to so many young ball players. To the day he died, his days coaching remained some of his fondest memories. Tom always enjoyed spending time with his family and a great round of golf.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9 - 10 am at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch followed by a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
