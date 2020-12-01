Thomas Patrick Mulkeen



Toms River - Thomas Patrick Mulkeen, age 93, of Toms River, NJ (and formerly from Jersey City), passed away peacefully on November 26th of natural causes. Thomas was predeceased in April by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Ann Mulkeen. Thomas is also predeceased by his brother Jack, as well as sisters Theresa (Hennessey) and Cecelia (Shrekgast).



Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ Thomas was an avid sports enthusiast, who enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley. Thomas was employed by Lightolier in Kearny, NJ for over 40 years, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 3 and served in the US Army during the Korean War.



Thomas leaves behind children Donna Eckhardt of Toms River, Patricia Patello of Chatham, Mary Kenny of Little Egg Harbor, Thomas P. Mulkeen, Jr. (wife Teresa) of Chesapeake, VA and Michael Kevin Mulkeen of Woodbridge. Thomas was the grandfather of Jill Seeland (husband Maxwell), Jennifer P. Patello, Colleen McDonald (husband Aden), Caitlin Robertson (husband Michael), Jeffrey Eckhardt, Michael Kevin Mulkeen, Jr., Ryan, Megan and Andrew Mulkeen, as well as great grandchildren Jack Warren Seeland, Theodore Otto Seeland and Avery Raine Robertson. Thomas is also survived by his sister, Bernadette Moran of Bayonne. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held at a later date.









