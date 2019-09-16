Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's RC Church
406 Forman Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Point Pleasant and Pompano Beach, FL - Thomas Peter Bobowski, 78, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mr. Bobowski was a builder and owner of TCB Associates, LLC in Point Pleasant before retiring in 2015. He was a member of St. Peter's RC Church in Point Pleasant Beach.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Caroline Bobowski; and brother, Robert Albert Bobowski in 2018. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Catherine Clair (Donia) Bobowski; 2 sons; and 4 grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am on Thursday at St. Peter's RC Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children Research Foundation. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019
