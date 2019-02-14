Thomas Peter Longo Jr.



Tinton Falls - Thomas Peter Longo II "rocked and rolled" his way through life with a huge smile. He died peacefully on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Tom was born on May 21, 1946 in La Grange, Kentucky. He grew up in Brookville, New York. Tom loved nothing more than life's simple joys - the laughter of his grandchildren, listening to some Lynyrd Skynyrd in his hot rod, and learning to cook a great meal. He made friends fast with his lively personality and made anyone he met feel like they mattered. He made sure that the people in his life always felt important, loved, and valued.



Tom was the definition of life. Caring, funny, always laughing, and cracking jokes. The life of the party, but also so generous. He was willing to help others no matter what the situation. He worked at Home Depot in his earlier years, and quickly climbed the ranks to be one of the stores most successful managers. He was and always will be referred to by many as "one of the greatest guys" they've ever known.



Tom is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Peter Longo, Sr. and Anna Jane Sallee Longo.



Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Christine Longo; his children, Thomas Peter Longo III and wife Nicole Longo; Andrew Longo and his wife Meghan Longo; brothers, Robert Longo and wife Debra Longo; Kenneth Longo and wife Patricia Longo; Gregory Longo and wife Laura Longo; sister, Patricia Bannon and partner Wally Demirkan. He was a proud grandparent to Colette Longo and Thomas Peter Longo IV.



The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Justin the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, New Jersey with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the National MS Society.



Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary