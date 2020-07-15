Thomas Pichl
Old Bridge - Thomas Pichl, 61, of Old Bridge passed away after a brief illness on July 14th, 2020. Thomas was born in New York City, NY to John and Catherine (nee: Norton) Pichl. Thomas was retired from the Township of Aberdeen and was a lifetime member of the South Aberdeen EMS.
He is predeceased by his parents.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Doreen Pichl (nee: Fleming), his three siblings; Michael Pichl, Jean Santry and Denise Pichl all of Old Bridge, and his three nieces.
A private family service will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com