Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick, NJ
Thomas R. Bishop Obituary
Thomas R. Bishop

Brick - Thomas R. Bishop, 86, of Brick, passed away at home on March 24, 2019.

He was born in Jersey City and worked as a forklift operator for Acme Warehouse.

He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Korea and a 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus. He married his wife, Dorothy, in 1956 and they

moved to Brick in 1961. He was predeceased by his son Tommy & sister Ann Luchessi.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; son David Bishop,daughters Stacey Querques & Lori Panuska, grandchildren Kelsey & Ben Querques, Kylee & Ryan Panuska.

A funeral mass will be held in the Chapel of St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick, 10am Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Burial services will be held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019
