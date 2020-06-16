Thomas R. O'Donnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. O'Donnell

Whiting - Thomas R. O'Donnell. 81, of Whiting, died suddenly and shockingly at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Elizabeth before settling to Whiting 12 years ago. Mr. O'Donnell was a real estate broker in North Jersey. Upon retiring to Whiting he truly enjoyed his job as a bus driver for special needs children and became very attached to the children he helped. Tom also enjoyed water skiing, boating and was an avid dancer. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Mildred, and by his sister Agnes O'Donnell.

Surviving is his sister, Lois O'Donnell-Opdyke and many extended family and friends. Funeral services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville NJ 08721. Please go to (mastapetermemorialhome.com) for Tom's website and donation info to the Pop Corn Zoo.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved