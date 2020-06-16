Thomas R. O'Donnell
Whiting - Thomas R. O'Donnell. 81, of Whiting, died suddenly and shockingly at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Elizabeth before settling to Whiting 12 years ago. Mr. O'Donnell was a real estate broker in North Jersey. Upon retiring to Whiting he truly enjoyed his job as a bus driver for special needs children and became very attached to the children he helped. Tom also enjoyed water skiing, boating and was an avid dancer. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Mildred, and by his sister Agnes O'Donnell.
Surviving is his sister, Lois O'Donnell-Opdyke and many extended family and friends. Funeral services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville NJ 08721. Please go to (mastapetermemorialhome.com) for Tom's website and donation info to the Pop Corn Zoo.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.