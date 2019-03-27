|
Thomas Richard Kraft
Brick - Thomas Richard Kraft (Tee), age 60, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home in Brick. Born and raised in Bayonne, Tom resided in Brick for the last 25 years.
He worked as a Stationary Engineer for Nestle in Freehold and for Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Tom was an avid NY Mets fan and had a great love for music, especially The Grateful Dead.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Virginia Kraft. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marianne Moscatiello; his children, Kaitlin and Thomas Kraft of Brick; his dog, Jack; his brother, Robert Kraft and his wife, Debra of Little Egg Harbor; his sister, Jane Wodzanowski and her husband, Andrew of Bayonne; his mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Marianne Moscatiello; his brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph and Kris Moscatiello, Lynne and Michael DeCarlo and Christina and Daniel Dantoni; his godson, Robert J. Kraft; 11 nieces and nephews; and his dear friends Donna and Harvey Santiago.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany RC Church, Brick.
Tom was able to help restore the health of others through the NJ Sharing Network. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 or https://www.ahscares.org/ContentPage/2936.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019