Thomas Robert Pederson died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 65. Born on Camp Kilmer, he grew up in the Fords section of Woodbridge. Mr. Pederson graduated from Woodbridge High School, playing both soccer and basketball for the school, before attending York college.

Mr. Pederson, who everyone called Tom, worked in the corrugated industry, a career that he loved. Tom's career began at Container Graphics Corporation in Hazlet, where he worked for many years, rising up to General Manager. Tom also owned and operated Ultra Packaging in the 90s, a family business that he truly enjoyed operating with, Cyndi, his wife of 24 years and their five children. Tom moved on to work as a sales manager for Unity Graphics in Englewood before settling in at President Container of Moonachie, for the past 20 years as Vice President of sales. Tom was adored and respected by his many colleagues for his expertise and professionalism. He was a true master at his trade and will be missed by all in the corrugated industry.

After marrying Cyndi, they moved to Brick, where he and Cyndi raised their five children. Tom loved his children very much and enjoyed coaching many of their Little League and soccer teams.

Tom was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Gil Pederson who passed in 1956, his father Robert C. Pederson who passed in 1996; his sister, Elizabeth "Cookie" Donato, who passed in 2013. He is survived by his beloved step-mother, Edna VonBargen Pederson, whom he was raised with love; his loving wife, Stephanie DeMoor Pederson and their two dogs, Benji and Buddy, who he adored; his sons, Jason (Michelle), Justin (Lindsay), Jonathan (Dena), Joshua (Grace); and his daughter Alyssa (Nick); his six grandchildren, Charla, Shailene, Nash, Laney, Waylon and Ashton; dear friend and the mother of his children, Cyndi Yacovell; all who he loved dearly. Also, surviving are his brothers-in-law, Larry Yacovelli (Katherine), Bob Yacovelli (Mary Beth), and Mike Yacovelli; as well as many close friends that he cherished having.

Due to the current restrictions, we will be saying goodbye at a memorial service and gathering for Tom with immediate family. A chance to celebrate and honor Thomas Pederson's life by friends and co-workers will be planned once it is safe to do so.

Cremation services are being provided by Maliszewski Memorial Home of Sayreville




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
