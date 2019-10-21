|
Thomas Rung
Union - Thomas Rung, a long time resident of Union and Berkeley Township, passed away on October 18th in Overlook Hospital in Summit. He was 72. Tommy was a proud Army Veteran and patriot. He retired as a telephone splicer for Bell Telephone/Verizon in 2005. He loved the shore area, especially cruising Barnegat Bay with his boat "Rebel Rider." He enjoyed the outdoors greatly and was a huge New York Yankee fan. He was a devotee of military history and was constantly on the search for more information. He loved family gatherings and always came with a new trick, joke or interesting tidbit he discovered on a subject. The children adored him.
He was a trusted friend to people and animals alike. There was nothing Tom wouldn't do for his family, friends and neighbors. Tom was a dedicated communicant of St. James Church in Springfield. He was a member of the American Legion and the and often volunteered for the Special Olympics. We are devastated by his loss but we're blessed for having him in our lives.
He leaves behind his beloved sister Nancy Holubek and her husband Eugene; Loving niece Suzanne Holubek Cotero and her husband Fernando and their children, Victoria, Josefina and Sofia of Ledgewood, New Jersey; devoted nephews Michael Holubek and his wife Ashley of Sterling, Virginia and their children William Michael Holubek and Emma and Ava Murray; and Dr. William Holubek of Atlanta, Georgia. He also leaves behind his cherished friend Annie Long.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James the Apostle Church, 45 South Springfield Ave., Springfield on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. An interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield. Visitation will be at Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home, 1100 Pine Ave., Union on Wednesday from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019