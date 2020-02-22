|
|
Thomas S. Cooil
Sea Brook Village, Tinton Falls - Thomas S. Cooil, 89 of Sea Brook Village, Tinton Falls passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada, he was a proud graduate of the University of Montreal. In 1967, he came to the United States and settled in New York, NY with his family. He had a long career with Phoenix Life Insurance Company, Hartford, Conn. Upon his retirement in 1994, he lived in Rossmoor, Monroe Twp. until relocating to Sea Brook Village, Tinton Falls. As a resident of Tinton Falls, he was a dedicated Communicant of Holy Innocents Church, Neptune.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary and his sister Kathleen. He is survived by friends from Sea Brook Village and the local community.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00am in Holy Innocents Church, 3455 West Bangs Ave., Neptune. Burial will be in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Innocents Church, Neptune in his memory.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020