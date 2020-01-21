|
|
In Loving Memory of
Thomas Sauickie, Jr.
12/24/1984 - 1/22/2016
Four years have now passed since you abruptly left this earth. Our family is forever broken hearted and missing a gaping hole without your smile, strength, confidence and incredible being. Time has gone by in the blink of an eye and we miss you each and every day, not just on anniversaries, birthdays or holidays. Grief is love with no place to go. You should be here, not up there
Forevery in our hearts.
Chloe, Tracey, Mom, Dad, Jenna, Jake, Shelby, Ellie, Novalee and Marceline
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020