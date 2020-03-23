|
Thomas Saxton Capron, Jr.
Avon-by-the-Sea - Thomas Saxton Capron, Jr. passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, anxiety, and depression. Born and raised in Cranford, NJ, Tom enlisted in the US Navy after high school and proudly served in the Philippines during the Vietnam War as a cryptology specialist eventually earning a commission, separating from the active service as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. Tom moved down the Shore to Avon over 40 years ago. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Avon-by-the-Sea after converting to Catholicism many years ago. Tom earned a MBA and a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers University. He practiced the law privately as a bankruptcy attorney as well as the borough prosecutor and attorney for the Borough of Avon-by-the-Sea. Before his Parkinson's diagnosis, Tom enjoyed attending Naval Academy football games, watching his beloved New York Football Giants beat the Cowboys, Eagles and Patriots, and traveling to Walt Disney World with his family in their motorhome, affectionately known as The Goofy 6.
Tom is survived by his loving children, Carrie of West Long Branch; Casey of Orlando, FL; Craig and his wife, Chelsea, of Austin, TX; Christian, his wife, Tracy, of Virginia Beach, VA; and their mother, Diane of Avon-by-the-Sea. He was a proud grandfather of Henry and George Capron of Virginia Beach, VA. Tom is also survived by his sister, Helen Lorraine Phillips (née Capron) of Columbia, SC, and his niece, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Saxton Capron and Frances Hunter Capron, and brother, Robert Capron.
In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in honor of his grandson, George, https://www.chkd.org/support-us/donate/ or the Avon First Aid, P.O. Box 3, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020