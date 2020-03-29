|
|
Thomas Scott, Sr.
Manchester - Thomas F. Scott, 78, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at Complete Care at Green Acres Manor, in Toms River on Wednesday March 25, 2020. Born and raised in Elizabeth, Tom has lived in Manchester for the past 48 years ago. For 35 years, Tom worked with the Teamsters with A&P. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Tom was predeceased by his loving wife Yvonne, who had passed in 2017, and with whom he has been reunited with, his parents, George and Marion. He is survived by his loving children, Thomas Jr and wife Kelli, David, Nicole Winterton and husband Ken and Monique Burns and her late husband Jim. Tom is also survived by his 7 beautiful grandchildren, Katina, Christina, Skylar, Grace, Aiden, Bradley and Logan.
A Memorial Gathering celebrating Tom's life will be held at a later date. Cremation was be private. Online condolences can be offered and a video honoring Tom's life is available at www.andersonandcampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020