John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Thomas Stephen Pallone Obituary
Thomas Stephen Pallone

Little Silver - Thomas Pallone, 66, died at home in Eureka Springs, AR on August 23 while recovering from complex back surgery. The cause of death was heart failure.

A Memorial Gathering will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, September 10, with a eulogy and honors by the Little Silver EMS and Fire Dept. at 7 PM. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Anthony Church on Wednesday, September 11, at 10 AM with interment at Mt. Olivet in Middletown to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Crispin outreach program which makes a direct difference in the lives of people in need in the Red Bank area with food, clothing, and financial assistance. Donations may be made by mailing a check, payable to St. Anthony Church (St. Crispin), ATTN: Br. Donald, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Please visit Tom's memorial website for full obituary at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
