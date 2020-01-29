|
|
Thomas Tully
Whiting - Thomas Tully, age 80, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Community Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1939, a resident presently in Whiting, having spent most of his life in North Bergen, NJ, where he managed a liquor store for many years.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Elsie (Herrmann), older siblings and his beloved wife, Naida.
He is survived by sisters, Loretta Berry, Mary Mota and Virginia Tully; along with nephews, Gary Tully, Walter Peterson and nieces, Tracey Berry and Rebecca McDonald and their children.
Tom took pleasure throughout his life in looking forward to spending time reading, enjoying music. A favorite was Jazz traditional in which he was extremely knowledgeable. He shared the fun of puzzles of all types with family, though he was usually the best.
Family benefited often when he prepared family recipes for all to share.
An everyday activity was bird watching and feeding and enjoying the pleasure of the antics of his house pet cat.
Tom will be missed by all.
After cremation, a memorial gathering will take place on Monday, February 3 from 2-4pm with a funeral service at 3:30pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to your local food bank.
Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020