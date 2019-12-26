Resources
Thomas Victor Porter


1942 - 2019
Granbury, TX - Thomas Victor Porter, 77, of Granbury, TX passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 doing what he loved; sitting on his golf cart by the river and sipping a beverage with family. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran and lifelong world traveling printing press technician. He was born on November 08, 1942 in Neptune, NJ. "Papa Tom" is fondly remembered by his family and friends for his great hugs, infectious laugh and wicked sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, daughters Kerren and Shannon, sister Maureen, brother Bill, step children Jan, Rick, Bonnie, Mike and Charles and 5 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers. At his request no services are planned at this time.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
