Thomas W. Herman
Pine Beach - Thomas W. Herman, 64, of Pine Beach, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born and raised to Middletown, CT, Thomas lived in Island Heights before residing in Pine Beach. He graduated from Drew University and received his MBA from Syracuse University. Thomas retired from NAVAIR in Lakehurst as a Financial Cost Analyst in 2018. He was an Elder and active member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River. He was a member of Pine Beach Yacht Club and served as Rear Commodore. Thomas enjoyed boating, kayaking, biking, skiing and gardening. He was an active member of the Pine Beach community and loved to help others. Thomas was passionate about his cats and aquarium fish. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Willis and Emily Herman. Surviving are his beloved wife of 14 years Nadia; three sons Thomas and his partner Danielle, David, and Matthew and wife Trina; his sister Ann McCann and husband Tim; and two grandchildren Levi and Ellie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Ave., Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Thomas to any of the following; , , or a local Humane Society. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020