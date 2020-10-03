1/1
Thomas W. Syp
Thomas W. Syp

Tinton Falls - Thomas Walter Syp, 78, of Tinton Falls, passed away on October 2nd, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Thomas proudly served as a MP in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Customs Inspector for 41 years until his retirement in 2001.

Thomas enjoyed the beach, family vacations, and attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He never missed a Giant's football game.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents Walter J. Syp and Catherine Kamisin Syp. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Alyce Martin Syp; his daughters Karen Betkowski and Wendy Smith; his son-in-law Craig Betkowski; his grandchildren Jake, Samantha, Taylor, and Evan; his sisters Carol Syp Pizzella and Kathy Syp Schiavello; his sister-in-law Jane Federocko; brothers-in-law Robert Federocko and Vincent Schiavello; and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas's visitation will be held 4-7 PM with a service and military honors at 7 PM on Monday October 5th, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.

As an expression of sympathy instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Fulfill, the food bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, at fulfillnj.org/donate For online condolences, please visit Thomas's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
