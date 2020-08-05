Thomas William Sweeney
Little Egg Harbor - Sweeney, Thomas William age 73, of Little Egg Harbor, formerly of Fort Lee on August 4, 2020. He was born in Washington Heights, NY and retired as a sergeant for the Fort Lee police department and a Vietnam veteran, 101st Airborne. Beloved husband of Jean nee DeGironimo. Devoted father of Lauren Moraes and her husband Leo Moraes. Adored "Ba" to granddaughter Elizabeth Moraes. He is survived by his sister Peggy McShane and nephew Kevin McShane and his wife and children, and his in-laws the DeGironimo family and their children and grandchildren. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman with a great love of the outdoors. The family will receive their friends on Friday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 10:00 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R.C Church at 10:30 AM. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering, https://giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give
