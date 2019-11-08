|
|
Thomasina "Tommie" McCormick
Brick - Thomasina "Tommie" McCormick, age 91, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at her residence in Brick. She was born in Elizabeth NJ and raised her family in Scotch Plains before moving to Brick. Surviving are her children Maura, Keith, Sheila, Dave and his wife Alysa; and grandchildren David, Cullen and Kiernan. She was predeceased by her husband, John E. McCormick, and five sisters.
Visitation will be Monday 4-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Brick NJ 1045 Sally Ike . A Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9:30 AM at the Church of St. Martha, Brick NJ.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019