Thomasine Sherrier
Brick - Thomasine A. Sherrier, age 92, passed away on September 1, 2020 at her home in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Sherrier resided in Elizabeth, NJ before settling in Brick 31 years ago. Prior to her retirement, she was an Accountant for Bell Telephone Co. She also ironed and laundered Altar Cloths for many years. Thomasine was a parishioner at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant, where she and her late husband Bill enjoyed serving breakfast for 25 years. She was predeceased by her husband, William D. Sherrier and her son, Frank Sherrier. Surviving are her children Diane (Edward), Billy (Carol), James (Christine), Susan (Robert), 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren with another on the way. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, 3800 Herbertsville Rd, Point Pleasant. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid 19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are mandatory.