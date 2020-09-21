Tibor Gyorgy Szekeres



Holmdel - Tibor Gyorgy Szekeres, 73 years old, of Holmdel, NJ died on September 10, 2020 in Bohol, Philippines of complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Budapest, Hungary on June 19, 1947 to Marton and Maria Santos Szekeres. He immigrated to the United States in 1970, learned English and attended Nassau Community College in Long Island, NY, followed by a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering at Columbia University in NYC. He then worked at Bell Laboratory in Holmdel, NJ. He left Bell Labs to begin a career as an Entrepreneur, and starting the following companies: General Communication Corporation, in Shrewsbury, NJ and Teleos, in Wall, NJ. In 1990 at the fall of the Iron Curtain, he returned to Hungary using his communication skills to start a phone company, Von Vonal, in Budapest, Hungary. He then involved himself in multiple other ventures in Hungary, Eurodirekt, Elso Lakashital, and a night club in Budapest, Hungary, cooperating through his American company Tellease, in Shrewsbury and Holmdel, NJ. After 2000, he explored business opportunities in China and the Philippines for a Venture Capital Group from Budapest, Hungary. He is survived by his wife, Phillipa G. Woodriffe, MD in Holmdel, daughters Natalie J. Szekeres Shelton, in Georgia and Naomi O. Szekeres, in Florida. Also his Grandchildren Ariela Shelton, Kelemen Shelton, Diani Fredericks and Rio Fredericks. Other family members include David C. Fredericks and David A. Fredericks, in Florida and Yida Qian, in China. He is survived in Hungary by his sister and brother in law, Kati and Laszlo Bredak, and nieces Kati and Emese. Due to Covid and the family being so dispersed, there will be no local services, as there were requirements for Tibor to be immediately buried in the Philippines.









