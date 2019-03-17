Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Timothy B. Ward Obituary
Timothy B. Ward

Bridgeton - Timothy B. Ward, 63 of Bridgeton, passed away unexpectedly Weds. March 13, 2019 at his home. Born and raised in Metuchen, he then raised his family in Fords and then lived in Bayville for many years before moving to Bridgeton in 2003.

Surviving is his devoted son Ryan Ward and wife Angela, and his 3 beloved grandchildren Ryan Jr., Christina and Shane.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests everyone to listen to classic rock and roll and blues music and go out and catch a keeper fish for Tim.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
